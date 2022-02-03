Ogden suspect booked on aggravated assault charge; brandished BB pistol victim believed was real firearm, police say

OGDEN, Feb. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man has been booked into jail after he allegedly pointed a gun in the face a female who also lived in the residence during an argument.

The 41-year-old man did surrendered to Ogden City Police after talking with a negotiator during the Jan. 31 incident. He was booked into jail on Tuesday.

“This search of the residence led to the discovery of two handgun-style BB guns and a large katana style knife,” says a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Ogden Police Department.

“The knife’s handle is easily eight inches in length and as such would cause a grievous wound if used as a weapon. This knife does not appear to have been fashioned for use as a tool and appears to meet the requirements to be considered a dangerous weapon under state statute.”

The suspect is restricted from having weapons by his prior criminal history, and “is not allowed to possess such a knife,” the statement says.

The victim was shown both BB pistols. She identified one, which had been found inside the suspect’s room, tucked into the upper portion of his closet, as the one that had been pointed at her.

The reporting officer noted the BB guns appeared realistic, and were identified as BB guns only in small lettering on one side.

“It was apparent, through my conversations with the victim, that she was under the belief that the BB pistol was in fact a real firearm,” the officer’s statement says.

The suspect “admitted, post-Miranda, that the knife was in his possession and had been in his room for several weeks,” the probable cause statement says. He “also admitted to possessing the BB pistol found in his room, but denied pointing it at anyone.”

The suspect was booked on initial charges of aggravated assault threat with show of force/violence, injure, a third-degree felony, and with transaction of a dangerous weapon, class ll restricted person, a class A misdemeanor. He is being held without bail in the Weber County jail.