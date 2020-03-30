Ogden police: Man shot in Harrisville Mobile Home Park, suspect in custody

OGDEN, Utah, March 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responded to the scene of a shooting on Harrisville Road in Ogden early Monday morning.

Ogden officers and fire department EMTs were dispatched at 12:20 a.m. on a call of shots fired at Harrisville Mobile Home Park, 200 N. Harrisville Road.

Lt. Cox, with the Ogden Police Department, said a man was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound and is currently in stable condition.

Police have a suspect in custody. The suspect is “an associate of the victim,” and is being interviewed by detectives, Cox said.

It is still early in the investigation and the motive for the shooting is still unknown.

