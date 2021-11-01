Ogden police officer shoots suspect while on weapons disturbance call , OCPD confirms

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden City Police officer called to the scene of a weapons disturbance Monday afternoon discharged his gun, and the bullet struck the suspect, a police statement says.

The man who was struck was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police were dispatched to the area of 26th Street and Grant Avenue at 3:49 p.m. Monday, an OCPD statement says.

“While engaged in resolving the disturbance, an Ogden Police officer discharged his firearm, striking the suspect,” the statement says.

“The officer is uninjured, and the suspect was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.