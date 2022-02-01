Ogden police respond to ‘domestic issue’ possibly involving weapon

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden Police responded to a report of a weapon disturbance on the 300 block of 9th Street at about 8 p.m. Monday, and were still on scene after 10 p.m.

Lt. Jason Vanderwarf, with the Ogden Police Department, told Gephardt Daily the incident was a “domestic issue,” and one man was taken into custody.

“It’s possible a weapon was brandished,” he said, “but there were no injuries and there are no public safety concerns.”

Vanderwarf had no information regarding the relationship between the involved parties.

Police cars, including a K-9 vehicle, blocked the corner of Grant Avenue and 9th Street and lined part of the street leading to a house down the block, but Vanderwarf said no dogs were on scene.

The incident was still under investigation late Monday night.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more details are made known.