Ogden police say driver rammed patrol cars, tried to run over officers during traffic stop

OGDEN, Utah, April 26, 2022 — An Ogden man was arrested Sunday after police say he rammed two patrol cars and attempted to run over three officers with his SUV during a traffic stop in a convenience store parking lot.

Christopher James Chesnut, 40, is being held without bail in the Weber County Jail for investigation of several charges, including three counts of assault against a peace officer, a second-degree felony.

Detectives with the Ogden Metro Gang Unit pulled over a 2008 Chrysler Aspen being driven by Chesnut in the parking lot of a convenience store near 800 E. 25th Street, according to a probable cause statement filed in Ogden’s 2nd District Court.

Police say Chesnut refused to provide his identification or proof of insurance and did not put the SUV in park during the traffic stop. After a second detective approached the SUV, the driver shifted the vehicle into gear, according to the statement.

“I saw him switch the car into gear and I shouted for him to stop as the car began to move,” the police statement continues.

The SUV then attempted to back out of the parking spot, forcing a detective to jump out of the way to avoid being hit and then crashing into a police vehicle, “causing significant damage to the front end,” police said.

The SUV then drove in the direction of two other police officers, nearly hitting them before crashing into a second police vehicle, according to the statement.

While attempting to exit the parking lot, the SUV hit an occupied vehicle and pinned a detective into a fence and a dumpster, police said. Chesnut’s actions “could have easily injured or killed” the police officers or the occupant in the other vehicle, the statement continues.

Chesnut later abandoned the SUV near 26th Street and Adams Avenue and fled on foot, police said. A firearm was later found under the driver seat of the vehicle, according to court documents.

Police later tracked down the man hiding in the basement of a home near 550 S. Gramercy, police said. Officers also recovered heroin and fentanyl that police say Chesnut attempted to hide in the basement.

After obtaining a search warrant for Chesnut’s home near 700 E. 25th Street, police found two large bags containing vacuum-sealed marijuana, along with marijuana concentrates and a large amount cash, according to the statement.

Chesnut also faces potential charges for possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, several counts of possession of illegal drugs with intent to distribute, criminal mischief, failure to stop at the command of an officer, failure to remain on the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle without insurance, and interference with an arresting officer.