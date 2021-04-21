Ogden police searching for missing 10-year-old boy

OGDEN, Utah, April 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who has been missing since 7 a.m. Wednesday.

“Jayden McEwen left his home in the area of 9th Street and Monroe Boulevard at 7 a.m. today and has not returned home yet,” said a Facebook post from Ogden Police Department. “He is described as 5 feet tall, 90 pounds, brown hair and eyes. He has braces on his bottom teeth. The clothing description is unknown at this time.”

Anyone that sees Jayden is asked to call the Ogden police dispatch non-emergency phone number 801-395-8221 and reference case #21G26990.