Ogden police searching for missing 13-year-old girl with autism

OGDEN, Utah, April 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help locating a 13-year-old girl with autism who has been missing since leaving school Monday afternoon.

Skarlit Capener left Mound Fort Junior High School at 1396 Liberty Ave. about 3 p.m. and was last seen walking north on Monroe Boulevard from 12th Street, Ogden City police stated on its Facebook page.

Skarlit is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, with dirty blonde hair extending to the middle of her back, police said.

She was wearing black and white shorts with pink leggings and snow boots, while carrying two blue and orange plastic bags, the post states.

Anyone with information about Skarlit’s whereabouts is asked to call 801-395-8221.