Ogden police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

OGDEN, Utah, July 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

William Smith was last seen in the 900 block of 32nd Street at approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday, said a Facebook post from Ogden Police Department. He may be planning to leave Ogden on a train.

Smith is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Smith or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Ogden police non-emergency dispatch number; 801-629-8221.