Ogden police searching for missing 17-year-old boy

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police are searching for a missing 17-year-old boy.

“Santiago Guillen Jr. is missing,” said a Facebook post from Ogden Police Department. “He ran away on Jan. 12, 2021.”

He went missing from the area of Adams Avenue, the post said.

Guillen Jr. is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on his right wrist and braces. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue shorts.

If you have any information or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Ogden Police Department at 801-629-8228.