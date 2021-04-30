Ogden police searching for missing juvenile runaway

OGDEN, Utah, April 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police are searching for a juvenile who has been missing for a week.

“The Ogden Police Department requests the public’s assistance to locate a child that has run away,” said a Facebook post. “Fourteen-year-old Melisa C. Ruiz was last seen in the 2800 Block of Madison Ave on April 23.”

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white top.

Anyone that sees Melisa or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call Weber dispatch at 801-395-8221; the reference number in this case is 21G27557.