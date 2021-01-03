Ogden police searching for person of interest after theft of ambulance

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police are searching for a person of interest after the theft of an ambulance.

At approximately 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning Ogden Fire Department crew members responded to Union Gardens apartments at 468 3rd St. for a medical emergency, according to a news release.

“Upon arrival, crews parked Ambulance 3 and entered the facility,” the news release said. “Medical care was provided to the patient and the patient was packaged for transport. As the crew attempted to return to the ambulance with the patient, the crew found that the ambulance had been stolen. The crew arranged for another ambulance to transport the patient to the hospital and the Ogden Police Department was notified.”

Police began to track the ambulance’s location and a request for citizen assistance was submitted through Facebook.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., a resident contacted 911 and reported an ambulance located in a neighbor’s backyard.

“We are grateful for the assistance of the citizen that noticed a public safety vehicle out of place,” the news release said. “OPD located the ambulance without incident.”

Ogden’s Deputy Fire Chief of Medical Operation, Michael Slater, reports there was no damage found to the vehicle and no equipment taken. The motivation behind the theft is not known at this time.

“Although the recovery was a success, the theft of the ambulance compromised patient care,” the news release said. “The delay in patient care while waiting for a second ambulance to arrive could have had negative outcome for this patient in need. In addition, when a public safety vehicle is in public purview, it is understood that the driver and responders are trained public servants. Driving an emergency vehicle requires training and when driven improperly creates a dangerous situation for the unknowing citizens who share the roadway. Fortunately, the best possible outcome was realized.”

OPD is looking for a person of interest in connection with the theft of the unit. Anyone who has information about who may have taken is asked to call police on 801-395-8221.