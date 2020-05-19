Ogden police searching for suspect, vehicle after auto-pedestrian accident

OGDEN, Utah, May 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police are searching for a suspect and a vehicle after an auto-pedestrian crash Thursday night.

A news release from Ogden Police Department said that at approximately 10:04 p.m., officials responded to the report of an accident in the 1600 block of Harrison Boulevard.

“The initial investigation revealed that just prior to the accident, three juveniles ages 12, 13 and 15 were traveling southbound on Harrison Boulevard, riding scooters,” the news release said. “While the juveniles were traveling on the shoulder of the road, a red or maroon truck struck the guard rail approximately 150 yards behind the juveniles and continued southbound.”

At one point, the vehicle struck two of the juveniles before fleeing the scene. One of the juveniles sustained significant injuries and was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. The juvenile is expected to recover. The other juvenile that was hit was treated by Ogden Fire Department paramedics then released on scene.

The third juvenile was not hurt.

“Evidence recovered on the scene and witness information indicates that the suspect vehicle may be a red Mazda pickup truck with damage to the right front grill and headlight area, as well as damage to the right front quarter panel and side.”

The case is being investigated by the Ogden Police Traffic Bureau. If anyone sees the suspect vehicle or has any information on the suspect they are asked to contact Officer Mark Johnson on 801-629-8235 or email [email protected]