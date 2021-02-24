Ogden police seek public’s help finding missing 11-year-old boy

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police are asking for the public’s help locating an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since Tuesday morning and may be a runaway.

Dvalehn Daughery left home around 6:50 a.m. and didn’t show up at his school, James Madison Elementary, a Facebook post from Ogden Police Department says.

Dvalehn is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has short blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black/gray thermal shirt, blue jeans, a black winter coat, and black and green sneakers.

According to the post, he is “known to frequent the area of 2700 Grant and has a history of running away for short periods of time.”

Anyone who has seen Dvalehn Daughery, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call Ogden Dispatch at 801-395-8221 or Ogden Police Detectives, during business hours, at 801-629-8228. Please reference Case #21G13107.