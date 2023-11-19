Ogden police seek tips after 2 people shot Friday

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police are asking the public for tips related to a double shooting Friday that sent two people to area hospitals.

OCPD responded to the scene, in the 500 block of 27th Street, at about 11:30 that night.

“They located two individuals with non-life-threatening injuries,” says a news release issued early Sunday morning. “First aid was provided, and they were transported to local hospitals.

“Offices and detectives are in the process of identifying those involved and interviewing witnesses to determine what took place. There is no outstanding threat to the public.

“The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ogden Police Investigations Bureau at 801-629-8228.”