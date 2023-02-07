Ogden police seek tips on vehicle that struck, injured crossing guard

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police are asking the public for surveillance recordings or any available information after a crossing guard was struck Tuesday morning near Bonneville Elementary and Highland Junior High schools.

The incident happened at about 6:55 a.m., as the guard was setting up for a shift at Harrop Street and Monroe Boulevard.

The crossing guard “was struck by an unknown southbound vehicle,” a police statement says. “The crosswalk was not operating as a school crossing, and no children were involved.”

The guard was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, the OCPD statement says.

“If anyone might have been in that area around that time and has any information or cameras that might have captured the incident, please call the Ogden Police Traffic Bureau at 801-629-8285.

“We appreciate the work our crossing guards do and care for their safety. Please drive cautiously around all crosswalks, especially school crossings.”