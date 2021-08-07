Ogden police: ‘Speed contest’ believed to have caused crash that send 2 teens to hospital, 1 in critical condition

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Ogden confirmed Saturday that they believe teenagers in two cars that crashed on west 24th Street Friday night, sending one driver and his passenger to the hospital, were racing at the time the accident occurred.

“It is believed it was a speed contest,” Lt. John Cox, Ogden City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

The crash happened at about 9:32 p.m. near 800 West 24th St., Ogden Police Lt. Cameron Stiver told Gephardt Daily shortly after the accident. A Volkswagen, driven by a 17-year-old male, collided with a Dodge Charger, Stiver told Gephardt Daily.

The driver of the Charger did not suffer serious injuries, but the driver of the Volkswagen sustained a possible concussion, and his 16-year-old passenger was critically injured, and was expected to undergo surgery Friday night, Stiver said.

Cox said there was no medical update available as of Saturday.

The accident is still under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is released.