Ogden Police: Suspect arrested for attempted murder, robbery, burglary, illegal possession of firearm, all in one night

OGDEN, Utah, April 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly shot a man he knows and, hours later, attempted to burgle then steal a vehicle from a complete stranger.

Brian Clint Tasker, 26, has been charged with multiple felonies in the two incidents.

In the first case, Tasker faces charges of:

Murder (attempted), knowing and intentional, a first-degree felony

Purchase, transfer, possession, use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

In the second case, Tasker faces charges of:

Aggravated robber, a first-degree felony

Burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

In the first incident, officers were dispatched to McKay-Dee Hospital on reports of a man with a bullet wound.

“An adult male victim had gone into the emergency room with a single gunshot wound to the chest,” says Tasker’s probable cause statement, filed by an Ogden City Police Officer.

“The victim was able to tell officers that he had been shot by a suspect in the garage where he lives. The victim stated to detectives that the person who shot him was known to him, and is the son of his friend. The victim stated that the suspect also had a tattoo on his neck, and identified the person who shot him as Brian Tasker, who also has a tattoo on his neck.”

A surveillance camera recorded Tasker “showing up to the victim’s house and then running from the house within the time frame the shooting occurred,” the statement says.

Second incident

Hours later, Ogden officers were dispatched to the scene of reported burglary and attempted vehicle theft.

“Upon officers arrival, Brian walked away, and officers attempted to place him into custody. This was done because officers instantly recognized Brian,” Tasker’s second probable cause statement says.

“Officers ran after Brian, who refused multiple lawful commands to stop walking. Brian was taken to the ground, refused to produce his hands when officers asked, and tightened his muscles to attempt to keep officers from placing him into custody.”

The victim told officers he/she had never met Tasker and did not recognize himS

“They said that Brian went into their trailer and was walking out when they saw him. The trailer was unlocked, and the victim was down the street visiting their relative. When the victim walked back home, they saw Brian walking out of their front door. The victim confronted Brian, at which point, Brian attempted to get inside the victims vehicle, and drive away.”

The vehicle keys had been inside the trailer, and were believed stolen by Tasker, the statement says.

“The victim opened the driver door, where Brian was sitting, and attempted to pull Brian from the vehicle. The vehicle has a manual transmission, and Brian stalled the vehicle, causing it to shut off. This was the only reason the victim was able to stop Brian from stealing their vehicle.

“Both Brian and the victim physically fought outside the vehicle, the victim successfully pulling Brian from the vehicle,” the probable cause statement says.

“While both Brian and the victim were physically fighting, the victim stated that Brian pulled a knife from his pocket, and attempted to stab them. The victim successfully pulled the knife from Brian, and threw it into bushes nearby. They did this to prevent Brian from using it against them.”

The knife was not immediately found, possibly due to the darkness, the statement says.

Post Miranda, Brian admitted to entering the residence, stealing the knife, and said that he attempted to steal the vehicle, but the victim prevented him from (doing so). Due to this, Brian committed a burglary of a dwelling F2, aggravated robbery (F1) due to him attempting to steal the vehicle, using a weapon, and committing a “car jacking.”

Post Miranda, Tasker admitted to the earlier shooting, the statement says.

“Brian stated that he tried to empty the gun into the victim, but it jammed after one round. Brian stated he usually did not carry the gun but took it with him because he felt like he was on a mission. Brian’s statements showed a clear indication that he had intended to murder the victim, and took a substantial step toward murdering the victim by shooting them in the chest from close range.

“By Brian’s own admission, the victim was only not shot more because the gun

jammed.”

Tasker is being held without bail in the Weber County jail.