Ogden police: Suspect being held without bail after stabbing man with ice pick-like weapon

OGDEN, Utah, April 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 41-year-old man is being held without bail after Ogden police say he stabbed a man with an ice pick or something the same shape in an Ogden convenience store during an unprovoked attack.

Stephen Ryan Joseph Ramirez, 41, was located at the Maverick gas station on 28th and Washington, a probable cause statement says.

The “Victim … was also there with his girlfriend,” the statement says. “Stephen had prior altercations with (the male victim). Stephen attacked (the man) unprovoked and stabbed him in the ear with a long sharp object. I watched video footage of the business that shows (the victim) at the register with his girlfriend. (He) notices Stephen and backs away from him and towards (his girlfriend).

“Stephen is seen putting something in his hand in between his fingers, that appears to be a sharp object of approximately 4 inches in length. Stephen then lunges at (the victim) and punches him in the ear with the same hand. Stephen then punches (the victim) a second time before retreating.

“Witnesses said (the victim) did not engage with Stephen or say anything to him. Witnesses also stated that they saw Stephen put something sharp in his hand in between his fingers. (The victim’s) injuries were consistent with this description of events.

“According to medical staff from McKay Dee (the victim) suffered a broken nose, facial fracture, a puncture in the top of his ear, a puncture that went from his ear canal to his nose canal, and another puncture wound that went from his ear canal down to his neck. These punctures were approximately 4 inches deep according to medical staff. Medical staff also stated that the object that caused the injury was similar to an ice pick.

“Stabbing someone in the ear with this type of object is likely to cause serious

bodily injury or death.”

The statement also notes that Ramirez “reached over (the victim’s) girlfriend, almost striking her in his attack.

Ramirez was booked into the Weber County Jail on Thursday, and is being held without bail.