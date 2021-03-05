Ogden Police: Suspect in murder of shop owner Satnam Singh charged, held in juvenile detention

OGDEN, Utah, March 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The person of interest detained in connection with the shooting death of an Ogden shop owner has been charged, but will not be identified due to his status as a juvenile, a new statement from the Ogden Police Department says.

The update was released Thursday night, a day after the previous statement saying a person of interest was being questioned in connection to death of 65-year-old Satnam Singh, who was gunned down behind the counter of the convenience store he owned.

“The Ogden Police Department Investigations Bureau has made an arrest in relation to the homicide that occurred on 02/28/2021, at the Super Grocery, 675 N. Monroe Blvd. The arrestee is a juvenile male, the same individual that was a person of interest in the media update on 03/02/2021.

“Criminal cases that involve juvenile arrestees are subject to different rules and legal considerations. For those reasons, we will not be releasing his name at this point in the process. He is charged with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery. He

remains in detention.”

Officials will not release the suspect’s name unless a judge rules he will be tried as an adult.

“This incident has been shocking and tragic for our community,” the new OPD statement says. “Much effort and many hours have been expended in the pursuit of justice for Mr. Singh and his family.

“The Ogden Police Department would like to express thanks to our detectives, the OPD ATAC, Weber County CSI, the Weber County Homicide Task Force, and the Weber County Attorney’s Office for giving their resources and assistance.

“We emphatically restate our thanks to the community for providing tips/information and video submissions in support of the investigation. It is inspiring to see people acknowledge the impact Mr. Singh made in their lives, and a reminder that we all can do the same.”

Singh was remembered as a friend to all at a vigil held in his honor, in front of the store he owned for decades, and in which he died.

Community members also have started a petition requesting city leaders add the designation “Satnam Singh Drive” to 675 North, which borders Super Grocery on the south.