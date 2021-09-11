Ogden police: Teen boy stabbed in fight; investigation ongoing

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City Police officers responded to McKay-Dee Hospital early Saturday morning on a report of a juvenile stabbing victim showing up at the emergency room.

The boy, described as being in his later teens, had been stabbed in the shoulder, and suffered non life-threatening injuries. He came to the hospital just before 2 a.m. Saturday, Lt. John Cox, OCPD, told Gephardt Daily.

“The teenager was in a fight in the 200 block of 30th Street, and during the fight, he felt like he was hit, and it turned out he had been stabbed in one shoulder,” Cox said.

“He was not able to identify the suspect at this time. We don’t believe there is any danger to the public. The Detective Bureau will be continuing the investigation.”

The victim is in good condition, Cox said.