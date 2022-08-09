Ogden Police Department urges those with criminal records to gain fresh start, expunge their records

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden Police Department is urging those struggling under a criminal record to take advantage of a 3-year-old law easing expungement of past bad acts.

“If you have a criminal record, you’re not alone,” OPD says in its social media post, which includes a video from “Clean Slate Utah” detailing effects and benefits of such recovery. “It is estimated that 1 in 4 Utahns have some type of criminal record, preventing them from accessing jobs, housing, education, loans, and other opportunities.

“In 2019, Utah passed a new law that requires the government to automatically expunge certain types of misdemeanor criminal records. This means that if you have not been convicted of a crime in the last 5 to 7 years, all or part of your criminal record might be automatically expunged.

“When your record is expunged, it will no longer show up on background checks and you can answer questions about your criminal record as if the criminal activity never occurred.

“You can watch this inspirational video here. Please share with your family and friends.”