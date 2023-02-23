Ogden police warn of unique, retro, new-fangled scam

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here are warning of a new scam in these days of online, email, text and phone dodges — old-fashioned scam-by-mail.

“Ogden Police try to help prevent our community from being taken advantage of by scam artists,” reads a departmental post Wednesday on social media.

“One recent scam circulating is a letter addressed to the resident, purportedly from the National Police Association, soliciting donations.”

The multi-page mailing looks official and indicates the information gathered will be brought to the Ogden City Council, OPD said.

“This is a scam.”

This company has solicited funds in several states throughout the United States and does not do what their claims suggest, police said.

“Profits from this scam do not go toward any police related activities locally or otherwise.

“Please do not be caught in this scam by giving money to this fictitious organization.”