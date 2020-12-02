Ogden Police, Weber Animal Services accepting needed items for pets

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City Animal Services is partnering with Weber County Animal Services, C-A-L Ranch stores, and Animal Park Market Place to collect items needed to help keep animals in their homes.
Also needed are any donations that will help keep pets warm this winter, says a news release from Ogden Police Department on Facebook.
“Some examples include but are not limited to: blankets (small carrying size), coats of various sizes, booties, dog and/or cat food (preferably dry),” the Facebook post says.
Anyone who is able to help is asked to deposit items in the marked bin at the Francom Public Safety building, at 2186 Lincoln Ave., or the Weber County Animal Shelter, at the Golden Spike Arena, 1373 North 750 West.