Ogden police will announce retirement of Chief Randy Watt Tuesday, introduce successor

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police will announce the retirement of Chief Randy Watt Tuesday, as well as introducing his successor.

“On Dec. 29, at 11 a.m., Ogden City Mayor Mike Caldwell will be conducting a press conference to announce the retirement of Ogden Police Chief Randy Watt,” said a late afternoon news release from Ogden PD Monday.

“Following that announcement, Mayor Caldwell will introduce the new Ogden police chief.”

Officials have not said who Watt’s successor will be.

Watt, 63, is a retired colonel in the Utah Army National Guard and a former commanding officer of the 19th Special Forces Group, according to his Wikipedia page.

He has a bachelor’s degree in police science from Weber State University, a master’s degree in business administration University of Phoenix, and a master’s degree in strategic studies from United States Army War College.

Watt retired as Ogden’s assistant police chief in October 2011 and was asked by city administration to return as chief in January of 2017, his Wikipedia page says.

Watt, who has served in the department for 32 years, was twice awarded the department’s Medal of Valor along with numerous other medals and awards. Watt spent 13 years on the Ogden/Metro SWAT Team in various positions over the course of his career, including operations sergeant and commander.

