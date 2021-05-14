Ogden police: Woman arrested after breaking downtown windows with machete, threatening officers

OGDEN, Utah, May 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 27-year-old woman is being held without bail in the Weber County Jail after Ogden police say she used a machete to break windows of six downtown businesses, then threated police when the arrived to make her stop.

Krystal Duval, 27, faces initial charges of:

Six counts of criminal mischief, loss of $1,500 to $5,000, a third-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Police were called to the scene, in the 2700 block of Washington Boulevard, at about 10:07 p.m. Tuesday, says a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Ogden Police Department.

“Upon my arrival, I observed Krystal breaking a business window with a machete,” the statement says. “Krystal was given multiple lawful commands to drop the machete, but refused. Krystal began to walk away after being told to stop. Krystal turned around towards me and swiped the machete against the pavement while in the middle of the roadway causing sparks to fly.

“While in the roadway, vehicles had to slow down to avoid hitting Krystal,” the statement says. “Krystal began to challenge me while stating ‘Come on’ and lifting the machete over her head as if to position to throw the machete in my direction. Krystal then gave me a command to, ‘F***ing kill me’ as she refused to comply with commands.”

Arresting officers were able to subdue Duval and take her into custody. They located “an alcoholic beverage on her person as well as in the immediate vicinity of where she was located,” the statement says, adding officers also detected a strong odor of alcohol on her breath.

“The nearby businesses were observed to have their windows shattered. The damage to the six businesses were above $1,500 but less than $5,000.The current offense is a felony.”

Duval is being held without bail in part because she homeless, which makes her a flight risk.