Ogden police: Woman jailed after making false report of multiple people shot

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 28-year-old woman has been booked into jail after Ogden City police say she reported a false emergency, claiming she had seen four to five people shot.

Danielle Lynn Trejo faces a charge of false emergency report involving injury/death, a third-degree felony.

At 11:30 p.m. Dec. 8, which was a Wednesday, OCPD officers arrived in the area of 1700 Monroe Blvd.

“It was later discovered that Danielle was in the area of 2510 Washington Blvd.

when she reported the multiple gunshot wounds,” her probable cause statement says. “After a canvas of the area yielded no evidence of the alleged multiple shooting, a TLO was conducted on the phone number that called dispatch. The TLO yielded a match to Danielle,” and provided her address.

“Officers were on scene at this address, on a different 911 call, on a report of multiple individuals squatting inside the said apartment. They arrived approximately 25 minutes prior to the report of the shooting. It was later discovered that Danielle was inside the apartment when officers were knocking on the front door. In addition, Danielle had three outstanding warrants for her arrest.”

Officers made contact with three people inside the apartment, who told police Trejo had been in the apartment previously, and “Danielle told everyone inside not to answer the door and fled out the east side exit of the apartment complex, while officers were on the west side.”

Trejo was located and interviewed.

“Post Miranda, Danielle confessed to calling 911, making the false report that multiple people had been shot, due to someone inside the residence convincing her to.”

Trejo is being held without bail in the Weber County jail.