Ogden residential fire displaces 5

OGDEN, Utah, March 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden Fire Department crews were called to the scene of a mobile home fire Friday night.

The call came in from Willow Creek Estates, 900 Century Drive, at 8:06 p.m.

“Fire crews arrived to find fire coming from the front of the structure,” a statement from the Ogden Fire Department says. “Crews begin an interior fire attack finding. The fire was quickly mitigated.

“The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Damage is estimated at $90,000 at this time.”

No injuries were reported, but five residents were displaced.

Seventeen firefighters responded from Ogden City Fire Department and Weber Fire District. They had three engines, one ladder truck, one rescue truck, an ambulance and a battalion chief on scene.