Ogden store clerk arrested after alleged abuse of shopper’s child

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An employee at a hardware store has been arrested after a shopper told Ogden City police the man had touched her 4-year-old daughter in an inappropriate manner.

Police responded to the scene, 4291 Harrison Blvd., on Monday afternoon, and “made contact with the store owner who was able to locate video footage of the incident,” say booking documents for 22-year-old Hunter Paul Hamblin.

“Your affiant observed Hunter talking to both kids and later alone in an aisle with the 4 year old,” says the statement by the Ogden City Police officer. “Your affiant observed Hunter inappropriately touch the child victim over her shorts. …

“During an interview with Hunter, he stated that he and another employee had told the kids to get off a shopping cart.” He then asked to speak with an attorney, his court documents say.

Hamblin was transported to the the Weber County jail for investigation of sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony. He was ordered held without bail.