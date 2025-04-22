Ogden structure fire causes $70K in damages

OGDEN, Utah, April 22, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from Ogden City Fire and South Ogden Fire responded to an eastside structure fire Monday evening, and found smoke coming from the garage of a single-family residence.

The call came in at about 5:25 p.m. Crews responded to the 1600 block of Oakcrest Drive.

“Firefighters acted swiftly and aggressively to contain the blaze, preventing it from extending into the main residence,” a news release from the OCFD says.

“The home was safely evacuated as a precautionary measure. Due to the rapid response and coordinated efforts of the crews on scene, the fire was successfully confined to the garage.”

Ogden City Fire Department photo

Twenty-four firefighters from the Ogden and South Ogden crews responded, along with two ladder trucks, four engines, an ambulance, a paramedic truck and a battalion chief.

“The Ogden Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause and origin of the fire,” the release says. “The structure has been secured, and the initial damage estimates are approximately $70,000.

“We commend the professionalism and teamwork displayed by all responding personnel, whose actions helped protect the home and the surrounding community.”