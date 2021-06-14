Ogden structure fire results in $100K damage

OGDEN, Utah, June 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire at 1:36 a.m. Monday, and found flames in the garage of a single level home in Ogden.

The fire was found at 1523 Robins Circle.

“Crews quickly mitigated fire condition,” a statement from the Ogden City Fire Department says.

“The fire is currently under investigation. Damage is estimated at $100,000 at this time.”

The response team included 17 firefighters from the OCPD and the South Ogden Fire Department, along with three engines, one ladder truck, one rescue truck, one ambulance, and the battalion chief.

No were no reports of injuries.