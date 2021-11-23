Ogden teen sentenced on reduced charges after fatal shooting of Ogden convenience store owner Satnam Singh

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Anthony Gianny Garcia was sentenced Tuesday to reduced charges in the shooting death of Ogden convenience store owner Satnam Singh.

Garcia, 16, was 15 when he shot 65-year-old Singh. Garcia was tried as an adult.

Garcia pleaded guilty on Oct. 13 to discharge of a dangerous weapon or firearm, and aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies.

Second District Court Judge Jennifer Valencia sentenced Garcia Tuesday to five years to life on each count, to be served consecutively. Garcia will be given credit for time served, the judge ruled.

Garcia will be held at the Weber Valley Detention Center, a juvenile facility, until he reaches the age of 21, when he will be eligible for parole or transferred to the Utah State Prison.

The shooting

Garcia’s probable cause statement says he told Ogden City Police officers, post Miranda, that he entered the Super Grocery with the intent of robbing the man at the counter “because he did not have as much cash as he wanted,” his probable cause statement says.

Garcia picked up a drink and candy before walking up to the counter, where he said “This is a stick up,” his probable cause statement says.

Garcia then “pulled the trigger four times, striking Mr. Singh twice, killing him. The male then fled on foot.”

Singh’s legacy

At a March 1 vigil for Singh, he was remembered as a friend to all, who treated customers with kindness and often provided food for those who could not immediately afford to pay.

A native of Jassowal, Punjab, India, Singh emigrated to the United States in 1987, and purchased his store in 2000.

Singh’s obituary ask that, in lieu of flowers or donations, “please help someone who is less fortunate. Sharing what he had with those in need was very important to Satnam. It would be a great honor to him if others in need were taken care of.”