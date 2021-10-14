Teen takes plea deal after fatal shooting of Ogden convenience store owner Satnam Singh

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden teen has pleaded guilty to reduced charges for fatally shooting convenience store owner Satnam Singh in February.

Antonio Gianny Garcia, 16, who was tried as adult, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to:

Felony discharge of a firearm, a first-degree felony

Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony

Before the plea deal, Garcia had been charged with aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, and the aggravated robbery in the Feb. 28 incident.

Garcia’s sentencing in the case has been set for Nov. 23. Under the plea deal, Garcia will be held in the Weber Valley Detention Center until age 21, when he will be eligible for parole or transferred to the Utah State Prison.

Garcia, who was 15 when the shooting occurred, told officers, post Miranda, he entered the Super Grocery with the intent of robbing the man at the counter “because he did not have as much cash as he wanted,” his probable cause statement says.

Garcia picked up a drink and candy before walking up to the counter, where he said “This is a stick up,” his probable cause statement says.

Garcia then “pulled the trigger four times, striking Mr. Singh twice, killing him. The male then fled on foot.”

Garcia told officers he “had fired his gun when Mr. Singh moved away from the counter.”

The incident was captured on surveillance, some of which was released by police in hopes someone recognized the suspect.

Garcia was captured within a few days at his residence, nearby, after police responded to a disturbance, court documents say.

Singh was a beloved member of the community, known for helping people need, and was celebrated at an emotional vigil outside his store the night after his death.