Ogden woman allegedly attacked victim with frying pan

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 30, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden woman is facing a charge of aggravated assault after she allegedly attacked a victim with a frying pan.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Ogden said Kristine Peacock, 50, was arrested Friday and is facing one charge of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

The arresting officer wrote in the probable cause statement that he was dispatched just before 9:25 a.m. to the area of 810 25th St.

“The complainant called stating Kristine Peacock had assaulted the victim with a frying pan,” the statement said. “The victim had a deep laceration to her forehead that appeared to be caused by an instrument with a sharp edge. The victim was bleeding profusely from the laceration.”

The witness on scene stated he observed Peacock “actively assaulting the victim” and the suspect and the victim separated shortly after, the statement said.

“There was a handle in the hallway from a pan,” the statement added. “I spoke to Kristine regarding the incident and she denied ever assaulting the victim with a pan. Kristine allowed me to enter her apartment and look for the pan that was used to assault the victim. I was unable to locate the pan with a broken handle, but the pans in Kristine’s apartment were the same brand as the handle in the hallway.”

Based on the witness’s recollection of the encounter and the matching pan handles, Peacock was taken into custody.

Officials did not say what the relationship between the suspect and the victim is.

The suspect never admitted to causing the injury on the victim’s forehead; she was booked into Weber County Jail with her bail set at $5,000.