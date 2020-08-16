Ogden woman arrested after allegedly causing $10K damage to FrontRunner train

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden woman was arrested after allegedly causing more than $10,000 damage to a FrontRunner train.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District of Weber County said Brenda Ann Stone, 51, is facing charges of:

2 charges of criminal mischief, a second-degree felony

Theft, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal mischief; intentional damage, deface, destroy property, a class B misdemeanor

On Thursday at approximately 2 a.m., Stone was allegedly observed via security cameras on Utah Transit Authority property after service had ended for the day.

“Stone made her way to a FrontRunner commuter train that was docked at the Ogden station overnight and is used as the first out in the morning,” the statement said. “Stone broke the access panel out to the emergency exit on the outside of the train and pulled the release cable. She then forced the doors open and gained access to the secured train.”

Once inside the train, Stone began to damage the train from the inside, the statement said.

“She pulled the rubber seals from five emergency exit windows, and removed three windows and shattered them on the ground,” the statement said. “The windows for the train are valued at approximately $9,900. Total repairs to the train to make it operable will exceed $10,000. While inside the train she removed six punch-out access panels to two fire extinguishers, a first aid kit and pry tools.”

From inside the train, Stone broke out two access doors on the lead car, the statement said. While trying to open the doors, she caused damage to them, rendering them inoperable, the statement said.

“When Stone finally exited the train, she took four of the rubber seals, two fire extinguishers, and the first aid kit with her and left the train platform,” the statement said. “Those items are valued just under $500. Stone then made her way through the parking lot leaving the rubber seals along the way. Stone stopped at the Zephyr Grill, which is in the UTA parking lot and used the fire extinguishers to destroy about five planter boxes.”

Stone was located by the Zephyr Grill with the fire extinguishers and first aid kit close by.

The damage she caused to the train and by her actions resulted in the train becoming disabled and stuck in Ogden, which put the FrontRunner behind about 30 minutes, leaving passengers at Roy, Clearfield and Layton stranded.

Stone was transported to Weber County Jail with her bail set at $20,000.