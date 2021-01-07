Ogden woman arrested for allegedly choking fiance until he passed out

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 23-year-old Ogden woman was charged with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, after she allegedly choked her fiance with a lanyard until he lost consciousness.
A probable cause statement filed in the case says that at 3:14 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, officers from the Ogden Police Department responded to a disturbance at an apartment at 2427 Jefferson Ave.
“I met with the victim who stated that he was in a verbal argument with his fiance, Breanna Goss, about her ex-boyfriend,” the OPD officer’s statement says.
“During the argument, Breanna choked the victim different times on both his throat and the back of his neck. The final time, Breanna choked the victim with her wallet/lanyard causing him to lose consciousness.”
The officer “observed several scratch marks on the back of the victim’s neck and a ligature mark around the right side of his neck,” which the officer said appeared to be consistent with the victim’s story.
The officer said Goss admitted to “grabbing the back of the victim’s neck when he pulled her lanyard off from around her neck.
According to the probable cause statement, Goss stated that she “pushed and pulled at the back of his neck with her claws” and admitted to choking the victim until he passed out.
“Based on the marks and injuries on the victim’s neck and Breanna admitting to choking the victim until he was unconscious, Breanna was arrested for aggravated assault and booked into Weber County Jail.”
Goss is being held without bail and remained in jail as of Wednesday.