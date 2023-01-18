Ogden woman charged in connection with man’s shooting death

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that killed a man in Ogden Tuesday night.

Chelci Tea Marie Seber, 21, was identified as the owner of the car believed to have opened fire on the man.

Seber was arrested at 3:21 a.m. Wednesday. She was charged with obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony. Her probable cause statement says additional charges may be forthcoming.

The statement says Seber was located with a group of suspects. At this point, her probable cause statement is the only one filed in the Utah online court system records in connection with the shooting. It is unknown whether others will be charged.

Ogden City Police were called to the scene, near 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard, at about 4:57 p.m. Tuesday, according to an OCPD statement released earlier.

The shooting victim, a man of about 20 years, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

“Witnesses stated they saw a dark colored passenger car pull up to the victim’s vehicle, and an occupant of the suspect car fired a gun multiple times at the victim,” Seber’s probable cause statement says.

“The suspect vehicle fled the scene afterwards. Video footage was obtained of the suspect vehicle. Investigators were able to utilize video surveillance in other parts of the city to identify a possible suspect vehicle.”

Seber’s vehicle was traced to a local address.

“Investigators were able to locate Chelci, the vehicle, and other suspects at a residential address. The vehicle was found to contain multiple bullet casings consistent with the evidence found on scene. The suspect vehicle also had distinctive body damage and Chelci’s vehicle had matching body damage.

“A witness stated that Chelci was in the suspect vehicle at the time of the shooting. After the shooting, Chelci and the other suspects fled to a location provided by Chelci”

The suspects and Seber were located hiding in a motorhome on the property, the OCPD statement says.

“When Chelci was asked by someone at the residence why the police were there, Chelci responded, ‘You don’t want to know.'”

The affidavit does not indicate that any other comments were made by Seber.

“This is an active murder investigation with more charges forthcoming,” her arrest documents say.

“Given the defendant’s involvement in the murder, flight thereafter and providing shelter to the suspects after the murder, Chelci is believed to be a danger to the community at this time and a No Bail hold is being asked for.

“The current offense is a felony. There is substantial evidence to support the charge, and through clear and convincing evidence that (she) would constitute a substantial danger to any another individual or to the community, or is likely to flee the jurisdiction of the court if released on bail.”

Seber was on probation at the time of the incident, the statement says. A judge ordered her held without bail in the Weber County Jail.