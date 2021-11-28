Ogden woman dead after ATV accident near Bear Lake in Idaho

An Ogden woman has died as the result of an ATV crash near Bear Lake in Idaho.

The victim was 36-year-old Alicia Springfield, a statement from the Bear Lake County Sheriff‘s Office says.

Deputies were called to the scene at about 8:15 p.m. Friday. Officers responded to the intersection of Mountain Way and Dogwood Circle in Fish Haven.

“Deputies discovered that an ATV driven by a 36-year-old Ogden woman had gone out of control and overturned,” the statement says. “The woman was the only rider on the ATV. The woman was treated at the scene and transported by Bear Lake County Ambulance Service personnel.

“The driver was later transported to Portneuf Regional Medical Center. Life-saving efforts and emergency surgery were unsuccessful and the driver died as a result of injuries sustained in this accident.”

Springfield’s next of kin has been notified, the statement says. The accident remains under investigation.