Ogden woman jailed after allegedly running over boyfriend

OGDEN, Utah, May 26, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) -- A 34-year-old Ogden woman was jailed after she allegedly ran over her boyfriend with a vehicle after an argument.

Ogden City police were dispatched Saturday after a call reporting a domestic disturbance.

"A victim reported that he was run over by a vehicle that his girlfriend drove," says the woman's arrest document.

"The victim received medical assistance, and he was recommended to go to a hospital for further treatment. The victim did not wish to be transported to the hospital."

The victim had a two-inch wide injury to his right leg, "and it was suspected that the victim was going to need stitches," the court document says. "The victim also had a small laceration to his right shoulder. The victim was not able to walk properly due to the injury."

Police were called about an hour after the incident, the statement says, "and the victim was still not able to walk properly."

Officers contacted the woman.

She "was aware that she was involved in an accident, and she knew that she had run the victim over. Due to ... not remaining on the scene of the accident and because of the severity of injury to the victim, both offenses qualified for the serious bodily injury enhancement."

The woman was jailed for investigation of alleged aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, and with failing to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

She was booked into the Weber County jail, where she remained incarcerated as of Monday afternoon.