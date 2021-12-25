Ogden’s Christmas Village is open until Jan. 1

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — If you haven’t had a chance to visit Ogden’s Christmas Village, there’s still time to take the family — or just go for a lovely stroll by yourself! — and enjoy the delightful display of holiday cheer.

Christmas Village, in the park behind the city’s Municipal Building, 2549 Washington Blvd., will be open until Jan. 1 and is free for all visitors.

The lights are switched on each day at 5 p.m. and stay on until midnight.

Parking can be found either on the street or in the Municipal Building parking lot off of 26th Street.

According to the city’s website, leashed dogs are allowed at Christmas Village although owners are asked to “Please clean up any presents they may leave for us.”

The mural illustrating diversity and the concept that “You Belong” is visible across the street from Christmas Village, adding to the sense of community, warmth, and friendship of the holiday season.

And who knows who you may run into at Christmas Village? Could be a neighbor, an old friend, or someone from out of state, like these nice folks from Wisconsin who came to Utah to visit family.