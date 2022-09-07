Ogden’s Valley Fire now 40% contained; evacuations lifted

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Evacuations were lifted Wednesday on the Valley Fire, originally named the Rainbow Fire, which was first reported Tuesday.

“The fire is 40% contained and still at nine acres,” says a statement released at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday by the Ogden Fire Department.

“Thank you to all the donations and concern from the community and local business.”

The department first tweeted about the fire, near the mouth of Ogden Canyon, at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, less than an hour after it was discovered

“Fire crews are aggressively attacking a fire between valley drive and 20th street in Ogden Utah,” the initial tweet says. “Around 25 homes evacuated, no structures on fire. Please avoid the area, around 5-7 acres currently burning.”

Crews remained on scene to monitor the blaze through the night, a subsequent tweet says.

An evacuation point was established for those in need.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no fire cause had been confirmed.