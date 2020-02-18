Ohio woman found guilty of Summit County murder

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Summit County judge has found 51-year-old Hedy Moss, from Akron, Ohio, guilty of the 2018 murder of Ernest Sherman.

Moss was judged guilty of murder with a gun specification and of felonious assault with a gun specification. Both are second-degree felonies, a statement from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh says.

“In the early morning hours of Jan. 16, 2018, Moss was in a home on Gold Street in Akron occupied by Ernest Sherman and James McMullen,” the statement says.

“The three began arguing over a stolen gun. Moss then shot both Sherman and McMullen. Sherman was struck in the head and died. McMullen was shot but survived. He escaped by jumping out of a second floor window.”

This was Moss’ second trial, the statement noted. She was found guilty on No. 20, 2018 of felonious assault in the shooting of James McMullen, as well as having a weapon under disability and tampering with evidence.

Following that trial, Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Jay Wells

sentenced Moss to eight years in prison on those charges.

At the time, jurors were hung on the murder charges Moss faced in connection with the death of Ernest Sherman. The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office re-tried Moss on the murder charges. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Kelly McLaughlin, who succeeded Judge Wells, oversaw the most recent trial.

Judge McLaughlin is scheduled to sentence Moss on March 20.