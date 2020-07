SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Hazmat crews were called out early Wednesday morning after an oil tanker rolled into a Salt Lake City yard.

“SLC Hazmat crews are on scene of an asphalt oil tanker spill at 66 North Wolcott St.,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Fire Department.

The tanker rolled from a parking lot across North Campus Drive into the backyard of address at approximately 3:20 a.m., the tweet said.