Oktoberfest returning to Snowbird after year-long hiatus

SNOWBIRD, Utah, Aug. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Oktoberfest is returning to Snowbird following a year-long hiatus due to COVID-19.

Oktoberfest will take place from noon to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, as well as holidays, from Aug. 14 to Oct. 17, with free admission to all, said a news release from Snowbird.

“We could not be more excited to welcome our Snowbird community back to the mountains to celebrate this favorite Utah tradition with us,” said Snowbird President and General Manager Dave Fields. “Oktoberfest has been taking place at Snowbird since 1972, bringing our community together for fun and festivities for the last 49 years. We are glad to be able to offer the experience again in a welcoming, outdoor environment.”

Snowbird will be operating 18 summer activities such as the Mountain Coaster, Woodward WreckTangle, Alpine Slide and more during Oktoberfest. Additionally, each weekend and holiday at Oktoberfest will feature family-friendly options like face painting, street performers, smoked meats from Traeger, traditional Bavarian fare such as bratwurst and pretzels, a special Utah Jazz merchandise tent with Oktoberfest themed items and more, the news release said.

Events

Military Appreciation Days, Aug. 14, 15, 21 and 22

Free Tram rides will be available for active and retired military with valid ID as well as their immediate family for Military Appreciation Days.

Beard and Mustache Competition presented by the Salty Saints Social Club, Sept. 5

Sport your best beard, mustache or whiskerina; any fake beard or mustache you can create, to Oktoberfest on Sept. 5 and enter in the Beard and Mustache Competition hosted by the Salty Saints Social Club. This family-friendly event will include categories spanning every type and style of facial hair, plus whiskerina and kids’ craft categories. A portion of all entry fees will go to Wasatch Adaptive Sports.

Grand Oktoberfest Weekend, Sept. 4 – 6

Grand Oktoberfest Weekend, spanning Labor Day weekend, pays tribute to the original Oktoberfest and celebration of The Grand Entry of the Breweries in Munich, Germany. Snowbird’s procession is a family-friendly march to the Oktoberfest Halle stage featuring a parade of musicians and dancers, as well as a celebratory keg tapping.

Live Music

Oktoberfest Halle, daily from noon – 6 p.m.

Embrace Bavarian culture with classic polka music and dancing inside the Oktoberfest Halle.

Chickadee Stage, daily from 2 – 5 p.m.

The Chickadee Stage will present live music from local musicians, weather permitting.

Learn more about summer at Snowbird here.