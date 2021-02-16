Olympus Hills Shopping Center in Millcreek evacuated due to major gas leak

UFA, @UPDSL , and @MillcreekUT are working together to support @DominionEnergy as they repair a gas leak in the Olympus Hills shopping Center.Local businesses were evacuated as a precaution, no injuries occurred. UFA will remain on scene until all repairs are complete. pic.twitter.com/AIxqR2wVP9 — Unified Fire (@FireAuthority) February 16, 2021

MILLCREEK, Utah, Feb. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Stores in the Olympus Hills Shopping Center have been evacuated Monday night, and crews from Dominion Energy are on scene working to find the source of a gas leak near Macey’s.

Matthew McFarland, Unified Fire Authority public information officer, said dispatchers received a call from Dominion Energy at about 7:30 p.m., reporting the gas leak at the strip mall, near 3900 S. Wasatch Blvd.

“They (Dominion) were on scene and detected a high concentration of gas in one area,” McFarland told Gephardt Daily. It isn’t known if Dominion Energy was working in the area and determined there was a gas leak or if someone else detected the odor of gas and contacted Dominion.

UFA sent four units to the shopping center and Unified Police Department also responded to assist.

“Millcreek City has an emergency manager who is on scene, too,” McFarland said.

About 50% of the businesses in the shopping center were already closed or were about to close at the time of the evacuation, McFarland said.

“It’s too bad, though, the restaurants and other businesses that were still open had to send their customers away,” he said.

McFarland said it isn’t known how long crews will be on scene Monday night. In the meantime, Dominion Energy is monitoring the air quality and it appears that the gas leak is contained to one specific area.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.