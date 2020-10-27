Olympus, Taylorsville high schools to transition to online learning for 2 weeks

HOLLADAY, TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Both Olympus High School in Holladay and Taylorsville High School will be transitioning to online learning for two weeks, officials announced Tuesday.

The remote learning will begin Wednesday and students will most likely return to class on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

A letter sent to Taylorsville High School parents, guardians and staff Tuesday says: “The district has been informed by Salt Lake County Health Department that our school has 15 or more confirmed COVID cases with additional referrals expected in the coming days. As part of our planning process this summer, we anticipated that such a dismissal would invariably occur, and the district and our school are prepared for this circumstance.”

The dismissal is not a quarantine, the letter says. If a student had previously been instructed to quarantine, they should complete that quarantine per the guidance provided by the health department.

“The school will be closed for the next two days for deep cleaning,” the letter adds. “Starting Friday, teachers will be working from the building. Students who need technological resources such as Chromebooks or WiFi access or who need additional items from the school should plan on coming into the school Wednesday, Oct. 28 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.”

This dismissal will require the cancellation or postponement of all other school activities, the letter says.

“We strongly encourage our students and families to adhere to current countywide health orders and avoid large gatherings and wear a mask in public in circumstances where social distancing is not possible,” the letter says.

“If we fail to adhere to this guidance, we further put our extracurricular activities and in-person instruction in jeopardy. We appreciate your patience and support as we work to keep our students and staff safe in the midst of this pandemic.”

Olympus High School will follow a similar model.

