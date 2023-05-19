Om Moses Gandhi memorialized to fight domestic violence after Saturday’s killings

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Survivors of young Om Moses Gandhi, killed Saturday by his father, have set up a GoFundMe account, not for funeral and other expenses, but to fight against domestic violence and child endangerment. And to memorialize 16-year-old Om.

So far, it appears to be working, since the account’s creation Tuesday, donations have already passed it $60,000 goal. As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, $74,825 had been pledged via 842 donations, ranging in size from more than $3,000 to multiples of donations below $100, including $5 from one of Om’s classmates.

“All proceeds generated by this fundraiser will go to Leah Moses who will then split the proceeds between Safe Harbor (Davis County’s shelter for domestic violence and sexual assault victims) and lobbying for the Keep Children Safe from Family Violence Act,” writes Cherise Udell, site organizer and long-time friend of Leah Moses, Om’s mother.

“If you want to get more involved with the passing of this legislation in Utah, please check back here for updates. Thank you for caring.”

The page notes that Leah Moses is a lobbyist for her ongoing cause and had been warning the system — police, the courts, child protection officials — for 15 years that Om’s father, her ex-husband Parth Gandhi, was a violent abuser.

The Salt Lake City Police Department announced on Monday that its investigation showed the killing Saturday was a murder-suicide, Parth Gandhi taking his own life after fatally shooting his son. The killings came in a Sugarhouse office, reportedly that of Parth Gandhi.

“The Utah system that is meant to protect women and children completely failed,” reads Om’s GoFundMe page. “So, as a longtime advocate for domestic abuse survivors and as a survivor herself, Leah wants to make sure her son’s death was not in vain but that this tragic moment results in systemic change.

“She asks that everyone that reads this letter contacts their legislators requesting they support the Keeping Children Safe From Family Violence Act a.k.a. “Kayden’s Law,” a system-changing piece of legislation Leah has been working on this past year that ironically if passed, could have protected her son.

“She hopes that by passing this law, other children will be saved.”

“Leah also requests that those moved by whom Om was as a person, and by his tragic death, donate to Om’s Memorial Fund. This fund will be used to help pass Kayden’s Law and expand the Safe Harbor Crisis Center, the only domestic violence and sexual assault survivor service in Davis County.”

The page also asks that Om Moses’ life is celebrated, “and that our larger Utah community knows what an incredible young man he was at the tender age of 16.”

He is described as beloved by all, a math whiz who enjoyed basketball and taught himself to play the piano, and who was skilled at a variety of instruments.

“Sadly, Om had his saxophone in hand the day he was senselessly murdered.”