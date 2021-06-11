One confirmed dead after crash on US-40 north of Heber City

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, June 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One victim has been confirmed dead after a collision on U.S. Route 40 north of Heber City.

“Troopers are on scene of a fatal crash on US-40 at MM 15,” says a tweet issued by the Utah Highway Patrol at 6 p.m. Thursday.

“Two vehicles involved. One confirmed fatality, another was serious injuries but in stable condition…. Expect delays in the area as the roadway is shut down at the moment.”

Information issued on the Utah Department of Transportation Traffic website says both directions of the roadway are affected, and delays are estimated at more than four hours. Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.