One critically injured, 1 in custody, 1 still on the loose after single-vehicle crash in Emigration Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is in custody and another was transported to the hospital Sunday after the vehicle they were in ran off the road in Emigration Canyon and crashed down an embankment.

Three males were in the vehicle when it went down the embankment at about 4 p.m. in the area of 6821 E. Emigration Canyon Road.

Two of the males ran from the scene, while one was pinned inside the vehicle. He required extrication and was taken to University of Utah Hospital in critical condition, Sgt. Melody Cutler, Unified Police public information officer, told Gephardt Daily.

Of the two males who ran, one was taken into custody, and the other is still being sought.

Cutler said officials suspect alcohol was a possible factor in the crash.

The crash analysis reconstruction team responded to the scene, and the investigation into the crash is still underway. No further details were available Sunday evening.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is released.