One dead, 1 critically injured in West Valley City crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in West Valley City say one person is dead and a second is in critical condition after a head-on collision near 5600 West and 2400 South.

According to West Valley City PD, the crash happened at about 6 a.m. Friday when a vehicle heading south on 5600 West drove into oncoming traffic.

The driver whose vehicle went left of center died in the crash. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The area of 5600 West between 2400 South and State Route 201 remained closed Friday morning until investigators could clear the scene.

