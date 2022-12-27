One dead, 1 hospitalized after head-on collision near Strawberry Reservoir; US-40 closed for investigation

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman suffered fatal injuries Tuesday morning in a head-on collision near Strawberry Reservoir.

A Utah Highway Patrol statement says the accident happened at about 10:50 a.m. when a Toyota Camry driven by the victim west on U.S. 40 left its lane and drove into oncoming traffic.

“The Toyota crossed the center line into the eastbound lanes and collided with a GMC Yukon head-on. The adult female driver of Toyota sustained fatal injuries.

“The driver of the Yukon is reported to be in serious condition and was transported to an area hospital. Several children were transported from the Yukon with minor injuries.

“US-40 is closed in both directions. Crews estimate about a 1 to 2-hour closure until they can open up a single lane and alternate traffic.”

For updates, visit the UDOT Traffic Map site.